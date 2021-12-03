Cricket

The Ashes 2021-22 Australia Playing 11: Travis Head and Mitchell Starc set to play in the first test at Brisbane

The Ashes 2021-22 Australia Playing 11: Travis Head and Mitchell Starc set to get the nod in the first test at Brisbane
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Jayant Yadav stats: Why is Kane Williamson not playing today's 2nd Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai?
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
The Ashes 2021-22 Australia Playing 11: Travis Head and Mitchell Starc set to get the nod in the first test at Brisbane
The Ashes 2021-22 Australia Playing 11: Travis Head and Mitchell Starc set to play in the first test at Brisbane

The Ashes 2021-22 Australia Playing 11: Australia have locked in their playing eleven for the…