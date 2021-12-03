The Ashes 2021-22 Australia Playing 11: Travis Head and Mitchell Starc set to play in the first test at Brisbane

The Ashes 2021-22 Australia Playing 11: Australia have locked in their playing eleven for the first test in Brisbane.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia have announced their 15 men squad for the first two tests. Pat Cummins is the new captain of the side, whereas Steve Smith is the new vice-captain. Cricket Australia have also confirmed that Alex Carey will be taking the gloves in the series.

Australia’s main worry is the number 5 slot as the rest of the players pick for themselves. After the selection, the former cricketers have served varied opinions.

The Ashes 2021-22 Australia Playing 11 for Brisbane Test

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Australian selectors have finalized their playing eleven for the Gabba test. Travis Head will beat Usman Khawaja to be in the playing eleven. Both of them were fighting for the number five slot, and Head is said to have won the battle. Head has scored 394 runs at 49.25 in the Sheffield Shield, whereas Khawaja has scored 460 runs at 65.71.

Amidst all the speculations, Mitchell Starc will retain his place in the eleven. Shane Warne wants Jhye Richardson to start over Starc, but Starc will play the Brisbane test. Starc has 255 test wickets under his belt, but he managed to scalp just 11 wickets last summer against India. Richardson has been on fire this season, he has scalped 23 wickets in just four Sheffield Games at an average of 13.43.

Travis Head walks out to join Marnus Labuschagne in the middle. Usman Khawaja among those including David Warner & the Test bowling attack (based on last summer anyway) not at Redlands today #Ashes pic.twitter.com/gKu0ZECdyq — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 3, 2021

Marcus Harris will be the new opening partner of David Warner in the Ashes. He has been rewarded for his terrific performances. Harris scored a century in the first Sheffield Shield game of the season, whereas he was brilliant in the County Championship last year. He scored 655 runs at an average of 54.58 for Leicestershire on the difficult English tracks.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith will be the middle-order batters, whereas Green is the main all-rounder. Nathan Lyon will again lead the spin-bowling of the side.

Australia’s Probable XI for Gabba Test: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Chris Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.