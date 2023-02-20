“The coach will lose his respect”: When Sachin Tendulkar ensured John Wright doesn’t apologize to Virender Sehwag after slapping him

The 2002 Natwest Series was a historic one for the Indian team where they defeated England in the final to register a historic win. After the final. Ganguly’s shirt wave at the Lord’s balcony is still fresh in every Indian cricket fan’s mind. However, an ugly incident happened during the series.

Sehwag was one of India’s most important players in the series as he had the job of giving India a good start. In one of the ODIs, Sehwag got out and John Wright was so furious about Sehwag’s way of dismissal that he slapped him in the dressing room.

Sehwag informed the same to captain Ganguly, and the Indian captain was also against the same. Ganguly made it an issue, and he insisted that the whole team won’t leave the dressing room until Wright apologizes to Sehwag in front of everyone. It was Sachin Tendulkar who then handled the situation.

When Sachin Tendulkar ensured John Wright doesn’t apologize to Virender Sehwag

Rajiv Shukla was the manager of the Indian team on the 2002 tour, and he recalled how Sachin Tendulkar handled the ugly situation and saved John Wright from embarrassment. He revealed that he talked to Wright about the same, and Wright said to him that he did it because Sehwag was repeating the same mistake again and again.

Shukla recalled that Tendulkar came to him and asked him to make sure that Wright does not apologize as he will lose his respect in front of the team. Shukla then talked with Sehwag, and he understood the situation as well. He had a lot of praise regarding Tendulkar for handling the team.

“I found Wright and asked him if he did it. John said that he wanted Sehwag to score a century but ‘Sehwag repeated his mistake of lifting the ball and got out, so I was angry. And he is like a disciple to me so I just pushed him out of anger,” Rajiv Shukla had said as quoted by The Hindu.

“Sachin came to me and said that ‘you must ensure that John does not apologize, otherwise the coach will lose his respect’ I got back to Sehwag and explained that it was just like a father chides his son, John did it. He understood and let it go.”

In the same session, Shukla revealed how Tendulkar managed to convince all the other players to not wave their shirts after winning the Natwest Trophy 2022 final.