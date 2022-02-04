“The domestic competitions will be played under the revised playing conditions and schedule”: Cricket Australia announces new format for Sheffield Shield and Marsh One Day Cup

The Sheffield Shield and Marsh One Day Cup will be played under revised format due to border restrictions of Western Australia.

The Aussie test players who are not a part of Sri Lanka T20Is will get to play one Sheffield Game before the Pakistan tour. Cricket Australia have finally announced the remaining fate of the domestic competitions. The border restrictions of Western Australia have made the task quite tough for the board. However, they have up now with a solution.

It is good news for the Aussie test players who will get a game before the Pakistan tour. Queensland coach Wade Seccombe has confirmed the availability of test regulars like Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, along with Michael Neser and Mitch Swepson for the first game.

“It’s almost certain we’re going to lose Marnus, Uzzie and Swepo to that tour of Pakistan and I hope they take Michael Neser … but there’s also a big part of me that wants him bowling for us,” Seccombe said on SEN yesterday.

“We’ll get them for this game but that will be it for the season.”

Sheffield Shield and Marsh One Day Cup format

The Sheffield Shield finalists will now be decided by the average points, as the teams will play an uneven number of games. According to the rules, a team must play at least seven games in the league stages of the Sheffield Shield. Queensland will play the most number of Shield Games (nine games) this season. Tasmania and South Australia will play eight games, whereas NSW and Victoria will play seven games.

The Western Australia players will get an extended break following Perth Scorchers’ BBL win and border restrictions issues. They will also finish with seven games, with their next game not before 15 March 2022. The top two teams on the basis of the average points will play in the finals.

In the Marsh One Day Cup, all the teams will play just six games each, and there will be no average point role. The Marsh Cup final will be played at the CitiPower Centre in Melbourne on March 11.

The remaining WA Men’s Domestic Fixtures are here! Check out the details for the rest of our #MarshCup & #SheffieldShield matches 🗓️💪 #WESTISBEST pic.twitter.com/bJFqiBYVm9 — WACA (@WACA_Cricket) February 4, 2022

Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling said that the decision is taken in the best interests of everyone.

“Whilst Cricket Australia want to maximise the number of matches played in pivotal domestic competitions, the health and wellbeing of participants is a priority,” Roach said.

“Our domestic competitions are amongst the strongest in the world, and we want teams to have the opportunity to field their best squads, and players and staff to have the opportunity to be at their best when given the opportunity.

“For these reasons, the decision was made and supported unanimously by stakeholders to complete the domestic competitions under the revised playing conditions and schedule.”