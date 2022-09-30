“The fields are bigger, wickets might have a bit more pace”: Josh Hazlewood believes bowlers will have a big role to play in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Josh Hazlewood has said that the bowlers will play a big role in the T20 World Cup as the track will support their cause.

The T20 World Cup is set to start next month, and the Australian team would be looking to defend their crown in their home conditions. It is safe that the home side is one of the favourites to clinch the trophy as they have a balanced squad in their Arsenal.

Australia lost the recent T20I series against India, but they were battling a lot of injury issues, where David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc did not travel to India, whereas Ashton Agar and Kane Richardson got injured. However, Warner, Marsh, Stoinis and Starc are fit for the West Indies T20Is.

Ahead of the World Cup, the Australian team will play 5 more matches ahead of the World Cup. First, there will be a couple of T20Is against West Indies, and then they will play 3 T20Is against England. So, they have a sufficient number of games before the tournament.

Josh Hazlewood believes bowlers will play a big role in T20 World Cup

Josh Hazlewood spoke positively about the recent Indian T20I series despite losing the series at the end. He said that the bowlers got to practice on some of the flattest tracks and shortest boundaries. Hazlewood said that the Indian team has some of the biggest hitters in their ranks, and it was a good experience for the bowlers.

“It was a great test to see where we’re at. A number of guys got to bowl the end against probably the best hitters in the game on the fattest wickets and smallest boundaries,” Josh Hazlewood said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

“There’s always stuff to work on – what fields you want at certain times, what balls you’re bowling, how you’re sequencing it.

“But there’s no (better) practice than that and we will be better off for the run.”

Hazlewood also said that the bowlers will play a big part in the upcoming T20 World Cup as it will be a little easier for them to bowl in the Australian conditions. He pointed out that the grounds will be bigger in Australia, whereas the wickets will also offer a good amount of pace.

“T20 in Australia is probably better for the bowlers in a lot of regards. The fields are bigger, wickets might have a bit more pace … you can use those big boundaries to your advantage.”