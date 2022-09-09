“The vision was clear from management and Rohit”: Virat Kohli credits Rohit Sharma for allowing him space during tough phase

BCCI shared an interview of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Afghanistan.

After a long wait of 1020 days, Indian superstar Virat Kohli finally scored his 71st international century. Virat’s last century came against Bangladesh in a test match against Bangladesh in 2019. India got eliminated from Asia Cup, but Virat’s century certainly put up smiles on cricket fans’ faces.

Virat opened the match against Afghanistan as Indian captain Rohit Sharma rested in the match. Kohli was at his aggressive best, and he scored his century in just 53 balls. He scored 122 runs in 61 balls, which is the highest individual T20I score by an Indian player.

Virat Kohli credits Rohit Sharma for clear vision

BCCI shared an interview of Virat Kohli done by Rohit Sharma after the match against Afghanistan. Virat credited Rohit Sharma and the team management for allowing him space during his tough place. He insists that the vision from the management allowed him to be relaxed and excited upon his comeback in the side.

“The vision was clear from management and Rohit, given the space and it helped me relax and play with lots of ease. Even when I came back, I was very relaxed and excited to play,” Virat Kohli said in the interview.

Rohit asked Virat about his feeling after scoring his 71st International century, and Virat said that he was pleasantly surprised as none including himself expected him to score a century in the T20 format after such a long time. He said that six-hitting is not his strength, and he focuses on finding the gaps in the middle.

“I was shocked as none expected me to score a century in T20 format after so long. I was pleasantly surprised and I’m very grateful and honoured right now,” Virat said.

Virat seemed quite confident about the upcoming T20 World Cup as well. India will face Australia and South Africa ahead of the mega event, and Virat believes that preparing against quality players will help them to be absolutely ready before the first match of the T20 World Cup.

“I see the next couple of months as a great phase where we face quality teams, go to Australia and I’ve no doubt that we will be ready come the first game of the World Cup,” Virat added.