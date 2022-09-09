Cricket

“The vision was clear from management and Rohit”: Virat Kohli credits Rohit Sharma for allowing him space during tough phase

BCCI shared an interview of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Afghanistan.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"It's a great place isn't it": Marnus Labuschagne validates Shubman Gill loving Glamorgan stint in County Championship 2022
Next Article
"Underdog, put that on a t-shirt!": Shaquille O'Neal lost all control, couldn't stop laughing at a meme about Kenny Smith and a dog
Cricket Latest News
Australian captain Aaron Finch is struggling to find his form, but Michael Clarke believes that the captain should not be drooped.
“I think that could cause more chaos”: Michael Clarke shuts critics for asking Aaron Finch to be dropped from ICC T20 World Cup

Australian captain Aaron Finch is struggling to find his form, but Michael Clarke believes that…