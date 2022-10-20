“There’s no way”: Cameron Green won’t feature in Australian Playing 11 vs New Zealand unless for an injury according to head coach

Cameron Green: The Australian all-rounder has somehow managed to find a place in their 15-member ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

The collective manifestation game of cricket fans around the world has yielded results with all-rounder Cameron Green finding a place in Australia’s 15-member ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

Green, a thorough entertainer with his extensive talents, became an instant fan favourite since his big-hitting abilities were put to light during the tour of India last month.

With no place in the original Australian squad, Green managed to sneak in to the final squad after a freak golf injury to wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis. The 27-year old player, who has played 11 white-ball matches at the highest level, became the second cricketer after England batter Jonny Bairstow to be ruled out of this World Cup due to an injury sustained on a golf course.

Cameron Green won’t feature in Australian Playing 11 vs New Zealand according to head coach

Green, 23, has scored 136 runs in seven T20I innings at a strike rate of 174.35 including a couple of half-centuries. A potential powerhouse at the top of the order for Australia’s T20I future, Green isn’t guaranteed of a spot in the first XI for now according to head coach Andrew McDonald.

Considering Green’s inclusion as having “more options”, McDonald made it clear that Green would only be included into the Playing XI in case another injury is reported in the Australian squad.

“Does it create a headache if we bring him in? No, it probably just gives us more options,” McDonald told reporters in Sydney. “If Cameron Green was considered in the starting XI before the tournament started then he would have been in the 15 and he’s not, so if he was to come in there’s no way, unless there’s another injury, that he would come into the starting XI.”

Australia, who have gambled a bit by not having another specialist wicket-keeper in their squad after Inglis’ exclusion, will be playing the first Super 12 match of the tournament against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.