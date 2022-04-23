“They all get through it”: Kevin Pietersen backs Virat Kohli despite him registering his second consecutive Golden duck in IPL 2022

Kevin Pietersen backs Virat Kohli after the former India skipper gets dismissed on yet another score of naught in the ongoing IPL season.

During the 35th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers were all over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters like a rash, as they skittled them out for a paltry score of 68/10 in 16.1 Overs, which is also their second lowest score in IPL history.

Taking advantage of the nice bit of grass cover on the pitch, the Proteas pacer Marco Jansen (4-0-25-3) laid the foundation of the shambolic RCB collapse, as he dismissed the top-3 batters – Faf du Plessis (5 off 7), Virat Kohli (0 off 1), and Anuj Rawat (0 off 2) during the second Over of the innings itself.

With all eyes and spotlight on Virat Kohli yet again, courtesy of his extended lean patch of form, it was another bad day at the office for him as he registered his second consecutive Golden Duck of the ongoing season, getting caught at the second slip off Jansen.

In fact, it was only the first time ever in his IPL career that the former India skipper got Out successive times after facing a single delivery in each of his innings.

So far, in IPL 2022, Kohli has managed to garner mere 119 runs across 8 innings at an average of 17.00.

Kevin Pietersen backs Virat Kohli

Having had to bear the brunt from the fans and experts for quite some time now owing to his average returns with the bat across formats for the Indian team as well, the 33-year-old has found some support and backing of the former England skipper Kevin Pietersen.

In his bid to empathise with Kohli’s form, Pietersen took to his Twitter handle to mention the ‘fact’ that every cricketer goes through a low phase in his/her career like the former RCB skipper is going through at the moment.

He came up with yet another ‘fact’, that players of Kohli’s calibre do bounce back and ‘deliver on the big stage again’.

You want a fact? Every single great of our game has been through what Virat is going through. Want another fact? They all get through it and deliver on the big stage again… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 23, 2022

