Kohli ducks in IPL: Are Virat Kohli IPL ducks more than Rohit Sharma?

Virat Kohli ducks in IPL: The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore hasn’t played according to his potential this season.

Three out of the last five Indian Premier League 2022 innings of former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli have been single-digit scores.

Kohli, who hasn’t scored a century in last 100 innings across formats, has been far away from what is expected out of a batter of his potential. In addition to Kohli not contributing adequately with the bat in hand, him finding strange ways to get out is nothing short of disheartening for his superabundant fans.

In seven innings of the ongoing 15th season of the biggest T20 tournament across the globe, Kohli has scored 119 runs at an average of 19.83 and a strike rate of 123.95.

Kohli, who is set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium tonight, will be playing a T20 at this iconic venue after as many as 12 years. Having played all of a lone T20 at the Cricket Club of India, it’s an ideal situation for a batter seeking a fresh start.

Virat Kohli ducks in IPL full list

Runs Balls Oppsiton Ground Year 0 1 Mumbai Indians Bengaluru 2008 0 2 Mumbai Indians Dubai 2014 0 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 2014 0 1 Punjab Kings Bengaluru 2014 0 2 Gujarat Lions Bengaluru 2016 0 1 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2017 0 1 Lucknow Super Giants Navi Mumbai 2022

Kohli, who scored a duck in his last match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, had been dismissed without scoring in the IPL after half-a-decade.

Much like Kohli, another Indian superstar in Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is also struggling for runs this season. In seven IPL 2022 innings, Sharma’s 114 runs have come at a disappointing average and strike rate of 16.28 and 126.66 respectively.

Another similarity between the two greats is that Sharma had also registered a duck in his last match against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Sharma, who now has 14 IPL ducks as compared to Kohli’s seven, has the maximum ducks in the history of the IPL under his belt.