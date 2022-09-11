“They are making too many changes”: Ramiz Raja reveals the reason behind India’s early exit in Asia Cup 2022

PCB chief Ramiz Raja has revealed the reason behind India’s early exit in the Asia Cup 2022 ahead of the final match.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, India were considered the favourites to win the tournament, but they could not make it to the playoffs after losing two of their three Super 4 matches. The combination of the Indian team was criticized a lot, and they did a lot of experiments in their playing 11.

India were missing some of their biggest pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, and both of them are expected to be fit for the World Cup. Pakistan chief Ramiz Raja also highlighted the reason behind India’s early exit in the World Cup.

Ramiz Raja reveals the reason behind India’s Asia Cup 2022 exit

PCB chief Ramiz Raja has pointed out the reason behind India’s early exit from the Asia Cup 2022. Raja said that India did a lot of experiments in their playing 11 of the tournament and that’s why they could not get a model set. He said that the bench strength of India is not great, and they were not in a strong position to do so.

“India went down only because they are not letting the model set. They are making too many changes. They have a bigger pool of players with which they are experimenting. So, unless you don’t have that kind of bench strength, you don’t need experimentation,” Ramiz Raja said.

“You have got a strong position so just hold that and keep winning games.”

“My point is that we have handled a particular situation and won games. So, why should I change the winning model.”

The #AsiaCup Final lies in wait. Where are you watching tonight’s game from❓ 🇱🇰 🌎 Tell us in the comments! #RoaringForGlory #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/JIB52BWv3b — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 11, 2022

Pakistan lost their last match before the final against Sri Lanka and they would want to take revenge over them in this match. Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah were dropped from the last match, and they are expected to make their returns in this match.