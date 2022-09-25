“He has the game to bat in any conditions”: Virat Kohli goes all praise on Suryakumar Yadav as the duo help India lift the T20I series vs Australia

Virat Kohli goes all praise on Suryakumar Yadav as they nail a challenging run-chase against Australia in the series decided at Hyderabad.

A century stand between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav during the third and final T20I between India and Australia, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, has helped India lift the three-match series 2-1.

En route the target of 187 runs, team India had lost both its openers – KL Rahul (1 off 4) and skipper Rohit Sharma (17 off 14) with only 30 runs on the scoreboard.

From thereon, the proceedings were all about Kohli and Yadav, as the duo stitched together a 104-run partnership off mere 62 deliveries for the third wicket, to place their team at the driver’s seat.

Both Kohli and Yadav played some delightful strokes, the Sixes in particular, with the latter yet again impressing one and all with his unbelievable ‘out of the ground’ hits across different parts of the ground.

Suryakumar was the aggressor-in-chief during the partnership, playing a scintillating knock of 69 off mere 36 deliveries, at a strike rate of 191.67. Post his dismissal, the 48-run stand between Kohli and Hardik Pandya (25* off 16) for the fourth wicket, helped India see through by 6 wickets, with the latter hitting the winning boundary on the penultimate delivery.

Virat Kohli goes all praise on Suryakumar Yadav

During the post-match interaction, Virat Kohli hailed Suryakumar’s innings, while terming him as the one who can bat in any conditions.

Kohli went on to add that he has seen the best of Suryakumar while striking the leather all these months off-late, and his wide range of shots, while delivering them at the right time is a standout skill to have for any batter.

“He has the game to bat in any conditions, he got a hundred in England, then batted well in Asia Cup. Here he is striking the ball as well as I have seen him in the last six months. It’s just the array of shots and to play the shots at the right time is such a good skill to have, and he does that,” remarked Kohli.

Team India will next take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series, followed by three ODIs, before they tour Australia to partake in the all-important T20 World Cup.