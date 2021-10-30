“They would probably be considered joint-second favourites”: Eoin Morgan opens up on England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup game

England vs Australia: The arch-rivals are set to take on each other in the T20 World Cup and both of them are unbeaten so far.

England is set to take on Australia in their third game of the ICC T20 World Cup. Both of them are arch-rivals, and this match is going to promise to be a thriller. England and Australia are unbeaten in the tournament so far, and they would want to continue.

England have beaten West Indies & Bangladesh, whereas Australia have defeated South Africa & Sri Lanka. They met in a white-ball series last year in England, and that series was a close affair. England won the series 2-1 but lost the ODI series by the same margin.

On the eve of the game, Eoin Morgan confronted the press and he injected his opinion on the mouth-watering clash.

Eoin Morgan on England vs Australia

Eoin Morgan has cleared one thing that the result of this game will have no impact on the upcoming Ashes series in Australia. He hailed Australia as one of the strongest sides of the competition.

“It’s probably going to be one of our most difficult games,” Morgan said.

“Australia are a very strong side. Coming into the tournament, they would probably be considered joint-second favourites, along with us.”

In the 2019 World Cup, Australia defeated England in the league stages, but England blew them away in the Semi-Finals. Morgan has highlighted the factor of not playing at home and the discipline of the Aussie side.

#OnThisDay two years ago, Edgbaston was rocking as England secured a thumping eight-wicket win over Australia in a World Cup semi-final. pic.twitter.com/MmTZBSc6uh — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 11, 2021

“You learn a hell of a lot about how they play their cricket, how disciplined they can be,” Morgan said.

“The challenge for us and them is that we’re not playing at home so it’s about trying to adapt our style of play.”

Eoin Morgan on taking a knee

There has been a lot of controversies over taking a knee after Quinton de Kock’s incident. Morgan has acknowledged that they may need to coordinate with Australia to decide the right gesture.

“If we’re not allowed to take our stance against all discriminations, we need to try to find something else that makes a difference,” Morgan said.

“There’s a chance [we will take a knee]. The collective message [is] more powerful [when] everybody agrees to what we’re buying into. That’s the best way to raise awareness, educate and come across with a more powerful message.”