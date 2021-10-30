Cricket

“They would probably be considered joint-second favourites”: Eoin Morgan opens up on England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup game

"They would probably be considered joint-second favourites": Eoin Morgan opens up on England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup game
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Make my shorts longer”: When Michael Jordan asked NBA uniform manufacturer Champion to increase the length of his shorts and ended up starting a new fashion trend in the NBA
Next Article
"I don't notice criticism": Asif Ali on social-media wrath after his match-winning knock against Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup
Cricket Latest News
"I don't notice criticism": Asif Ali on social-media wrath after his match-winning knock against Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup
“I don’t notice criticism”: Asif Ali on social-media wrath after his match-winning knock against Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup

Asif Ali played a blinder against Afghanistan to earn his side their third straight win…