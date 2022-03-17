“They’re a world-class side, so we do our homework on them”: Tahlia McGrath opens up ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup match against India

Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath called India “World Class” ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup game against India in Auckland.

The Women’s World Cup 2022 has reached its halfway stage, and we have seen some incredible games this year. India Women will take on Australia in an all-important match on 19 March 2022.

Australia Women came in the tournament as the favourites, and they have won all four of their games. India Women, on the other hand, have just won a couple of their four games. The Australian women have certainly fixed their spots in the knockouts, whereas the Indian team is still hanging on.

The Indian team toured Australia for a multi-format series in September-October 2021. India Women managed to win just one ODI on the entire tour. In terms of head to head, the Aussie side has an incredible record. Australia’s Rachael Haynes is currently the highest run-scorer of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Tahlia McGrath calls India a “World Class” side

Australia’s all-rounder Tahlia McGrath opened up in media before the game against India. India eliminated Australia in the 2017 Cricket World Cup, and the Australian team was criticized a lot as well. Both teams faced each other in the historic ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final at the MCG as well, where Australia won the title.

In recent history, the Australian team certainly has had an edge over India. McGrath said that despite the recent success, India is a world-class team and anything can happen in the game.

“We’ve had a fair bit of success against them in the recent India series but [it’s a] new location, new tournament, so anything can happen,” McGrath said in Auckland.

“They’re a world-class side, so we do our homework on them.”

Hard to believe it’s Tahlia McGrath’s first World Cup experience, but safe to say she’s loving every minute! #CWC22 #TeamAustralia pic.twitter.com/tt6DxgINUy — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 17, 2022

Tahlia McGrath insists that they will take this game as just another one, and they won’t have any special approach for it. The Australians are playing a brilliant brand of cricket, and McGrath is satisfied with the same.

“So we’re just pretty simple with our approach. Take every game as it comes and play the type of cricket that we want to play. So we’re really happy with the brand we’re playing at moment and hopefully more to come,” Tahlia McGrath said.

If India can turn the table and beat the Australian team, they will almost ensure their place in the knockouts. In the case of a defeat, the India vs South Africa game can be a potential virtual knockout for the Indian team.