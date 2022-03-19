Most ODIs in Women’s cricket: Who has played the most ODI games in Women’s cricket history

Most ODIs in Women’s cricket: Jhulan Goswami became just the second player in history to achieve the milestone of 200 ODI games.

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami is one of the legends of the game, and she has achieved one more milestone in her career. Jhulan Goswami has completed the landmark of playing 200 ODI games for India. She completed this feat in the ICC Women’s World Cup league game against Australia.

Although, the game did not fare well for the tall lanky pacer. Jhulan could not pick a wicket in her 9.3 overs, whereas India lost the game as well. Jhulan Goswami became the first bowler in Women’s cricket to scalp 250 ODI wickets in the last game against England.

Indian captain Mithali Raj also addressed Jhulan Goswami, who played her 200th ODI game. Raj called Jhulan Goswami a “role model” for many and lauded her discipline.

“Jhulan brings in a lot of experience,” Mithali Raj said.

“Incredible for a fast bowler to play 200 games for the country, takes a lot of discipline. She is a role model for many players and young girls back in India.”

Most ODIs in Women’s cricket

India’s Mithali Raj has the record of playing the highest number of ODI’s in Women’s cricket. She has played 230 ODIs so far, and she is the highest ODI run-scorer of Women’s cricket as well. Jhulan Goswami just became the second player in the circuit to complete the milestone of 200 ODIs.

Former English player Charlotte Edwards is at the third position with 191 wickets, whereas Mignon du Preez and Alexandra Blackwell are at the 4th and 5th positions, respectively.