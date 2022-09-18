Thiruvananthapuram T20 match booking cost: Greenfield International Stadium Kerala ticket price IND vs SA T20

Thiruvananthapuram T20 match booking cost: Greenfield International Stadium will be hosting its fourth international match later this month.

This will be the last chance for ‘Rohit Sharma & Co.’ to try all their experiments for the shortest format before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month.

Right after hosting Australia for a three-match T20I series, India will be hosting in-form South Africa for the same number of matches later this month. Needless to say, things will be different compared to last time when the Proteas toured India earlier this year.

Days after the successful completion of Indian Premier League 2022, the last India-South Africa T20I series had witnessed wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant leading for the first time.

A tied series ended with a scoreline of 2-2. While South Africa had won the first and second T20Is by 7 and 4 wickets respectively, India had emerged victorious in the third and fourth T20Is by 48 and 82 runs respectively.

The 5th T20I in Bengaluru was washed out due to rain. Having said that, both the teams once again get a chance to settle the unfinished business in this format with almost full-strength squads playing at different set of venues this time.

Thiruvananthapuram T20 match booking cost

The series will begin with the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28. The second and third T20Is will be played on October 2 and October 4 respectively.

If you all want to see these two cricketing giants clashing at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, below is a layout of the prices KCA (Kerala Cricket Association) has to offer:

1) 4,000 Seats in Upper Tier Sector-D at INR 700 per seat.

2) 6,000 Seats in Upper Tier Sector-C (Ramp and Stairs) at INR 1,000 and INR 700.

3) 4,575 Seats in Lower Tier Sector-c at IND 1,000 and INR 700.

4) 3,000 Seats in Upper Tier Sector-C at INR 1,000 and INR 700.

ALSO READ: Ticket prices at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

5) 2,015 Seats in Lower Tier Sector-A at INR 700.

6) 2,010 Seats in Lower Tier Sector-J at INR 2,000 and INR 700.

7) 3,208-5,000 Seats in Lower/Upper Tier Sector-H at INR 1,000 and INR 700.

8) 8,000 Seats in Upper Tier Sector-G (Ramp and Stairs) at INR 700.