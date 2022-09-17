IND vs AUS Hyderabad tickets price: How to book India vs Australia T20 Hyderabad tickets online?

IND vs AUS Hyderabad tickets: The first phase of ticket sales received immense response from fans in Hyderabad.

The third T20I of the imminent Australia’s tour of India will be played in Hyderabad as international cricket will return to the city after almost three years.

Last of a three-match T20I series, fans can expect an enthralling contest especially ahead of a potential series-decider between two A-list teams in the shortest format. Although Australia will be without a key quartet of their squad, potent replacements call for quite a strong Australian T20I squad.

An India vs West Indies T20I in December 2019 was the last international match to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In what remains the solitary T20I here, Australia will be playing their first-ever T20I at this venue next week.

It is noteworthy that an India-Australia T20I series-decider had to be played in Hyderabad half-a-decade ago. In what would’ve been the first-ever T20I here, it ended up being abandoned without a ball being bowled due to inclement weather conditions.

How to book India vs Australia T20 Hyderabad tickets online?

While the tickets for the second India-Australia T20I in Nagpur are yet to be put on sale, tickets for the third T20I have been sold out in the first phase of booking. An immense response from fans in Hyderabad witnessed booking of close to 39,000 tickets on the first day itself.

Having said that, a second round of ticket sales is expected to begun in the near future. With the tickets being made available on online platform Paytm Insider, interested fans are advised to keep checking the website on an hourly basis. All they have to do is search “Mastercard Series” in the search box.

The option of “Buy Now” will be available on the right side of computer screens. Click on the same, select seats of the preferred price category (mentioned below in detail) and follow simple steps to complete the online transaction.

IND vs AUS Hyderabad tickets price

North First Terrace – INR 850.

North Second Terrace – INR 850.

South Second Terrace – INR 1,000.

South First Terrace – INR 1,250.

East First Floor – INR 1,500.

West First Floor – INR 1,500.

East Ground Floor – INR 2,500.

West Ground Floor – INR 2,500.

North First Floor – INR 5,000.

North Ground Floor – INR 7,500.

South First Floor – INR 7,500.

South Ground Floor – INR 10,000.

North Corporate Box – INR 12,500.

South Corporate Box – INR 15,000.