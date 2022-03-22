“This might be the best IPL”: Mohammad Kaif explains why IPL 2022 will be the best ever in tournament’s history

Mohammad Kaif explains why IPL 2022 is highly likely to be the best ever season in the marquee league’s fourteen years history.

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is upon us with the tournament opener set to be played between the previous edition finalists in mere three days time.

The season however, would not be akin the one fans have been witnessing since the past few years. In fact, after more than a decade long duration, the IPL is set to return with a total of ten franchises, with the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) set to make their debut this year.

Additionally, a tweaked format coupled with the absence of home-away matches for each franchise has made the upcoming season invite mixed reactions from the all-important fans of the game.

With the total matches to soar up to 74 (as against 60 last year), a section of fans fear the increase in duration would make way for a redundant and boring viewing experience, while other section believe that the revamped sides post the mega auction, plus the addition of the two new franchises would provide the league with a welcoming additional flavour this time around.

Mohammad Kaif explains why IPL 2022 will be the best

Former India batter and one of the all time best fielders Mohammad Kaif has come up with an optimistic reasoning as to why the upcoming 15th edition of the marquee league is likely to be the best ever.

As per Kaif, the league matches slated to take place in mere two cities in Mumbai and Pune would mean that players would rest and recover better with the absence of flights. Moreover, the fast outfields in the relatively smaller grounds across the four venues, plus the addition of two new teams, has it all in the upcoming league to be the best ever in the tournament’s history.

Something tells me this might be the best IPL. All games in Mumbai-Pune, no flights, less travel, enough rest, small grounds, fast outfield, two new teams. Koi jukega nahi. #IPL2022 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 22, 2022

The 41-year-old was part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) set-up since the 2019 edition of the IPL in the capacity of the franchise’s assistant coach. He, however failed to keep up with the team management’s confidence, thereby failing to get a contract extension for the imminent edition of the league.

The former gun fielder had played for three different IPL franchises in Rajasthan Royals (2008-2009), Punjab Kings (2010), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2011-2013) until the league’s sixth edition.