“Those two will be there in the World Cup, I’m confident in that”: Matthew Wade believes Aaron Finch and David Warner will open at the T20 World Cup 2022 for Australia despite form issues

Aaron Finch has been struggling in the T20I format, but Matthew Wade believes that he will come good ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Australia finished their home-cricketing summer with a 4-1 T20I series win over Sri Lanka. After winning the Ashes by 4-0, the T20I series win made it a perfect summer for the Australians.

Glenn Maxwell won the Man of the Series against Sri Lanka, whereas the bowlers also played their part. However, the form of Aaron Finch was a bit of concern. He managed to score just 78 runs in the five innings he played. According to the current schedule, Australia is scheduled to play just one T20I ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Aaron Finch went unsold in the IPL Auction, so there are not many T20 opportunities available for him at the moment.

Matthew Wade calls Aaron Finch a “class player”

Matthew Wade has said that he has no doubt over Finch’s form. Wade insists that there were a lot of questions regarding Warner ahead of the World Cup, but he won the Man of the Tournament award.

“It feels like these questions have come before the last World Cup and after the first couple of games about David,” Wade said.

“Everyone had their say about Davey and he got player of the tournament in the World Cup.”

“Finchy’s a class player and I’ve heard people questioning where he’s at. He averages (close to) 40 and strikes at 140 for a reason. He’s a class player and he’s the captain of our team.”

11 of Aaron Finch’s last 16 innings in T20 internationals have come at a strike rate of less than 100.#AUSvSL — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) February 18, 2022

Matthew Wade also said that he does not expect any changes at the top-order in the world cup. He believes David Warner and Aaron Finch will open for the side in the tournament.

“The questions are always going to come when you get a little bit older and you don’t do well in one series. But they (Finch and Warner) are class players for a reason and the best we’ve had in T20 cricket ever,” Wade added.

“I don’t expect any change at the top of the order to be honest. Those two will be there in the World Cup, I’m confident in that and when the big game comes, they will nail it.”