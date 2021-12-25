Thunder vs Sixers Head to Head in BBL history | Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers stats | BBL 2021 Match 20

Thunder vs Sixers Head to Head in BBL history: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 20th match of BBL 2021-22.

The 20th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League will be played between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

In the four matches that they’ve played this season so far, Thunder have won two and lost two to be at the fourth position on the points table. Playing a match after a week, captain Chris Green and his men would be keen to gather more wins under their belt in BBL 11.

Defending champions Sixers, on the other hand, are placed at the second position on the back of winning four and losing one out of their five matches till now. Sixers, who would be eager to extend a two-match winning streak, will be banking on their stellar record in the Sydney derby while also being vary of their dismal record at this venue.

I have always enjoyed playing in Australia and the @BBL, these are different and tough conditions so you get to learn a lot. Really excited to be part of the @SixersBBL. Hopefully I can contribute to my team’s success. #smashemsixers pic.twitter.com/OSj1Js1Cg0 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 24, 2021

Thunder vs Sixers Head to Head in BBL history

Total number of matches played: 19

Matches won by ST: 7

Matches won by SS: 12

Matches played in December: 9 (ST 3, SS 6)

Matches played at Sydney Showground Stadium: 5 (ST 4, SS 1)

ST average score against SS: 143

SS average score against ST: 140

Most runs for ST: 196 (Alex Hales)

Most runs for SS: 337 (Moises Henriques)

Most wickets for ST: 14 (Sean Abbott)

Most wickets for SS: 9 (Daniel Sams)

Most catches for ST: 8 (Jordan Silk)

Most catches for SS: 6 (Chris Green)

BBL’s last Sydney derby had taken place just over 11 months ago when Thunder opening batter Alex Hales’ maiden BBL century had powered them to 232/5 in 20 overs after the then Sixers captain Daniel Hughes had won the toss and opted to field.

Hales, who had scored 110 (56) with the help of nine four and eight sixes, had played a titular role in a 46-run victory at the Adelaide Oval.