“Tilak is probably the standout young player”: Mahela Jayawardene lauds Tilak Varma for his incredible performances in IPL 2022

Tilak Varma is one youngster who has impressed everyone this season and Mumbai Indians’ coach Mahela Jayawardene has also applauded the youngster.

IPL 2022 has been a forgettable one for the Mumbai Indians. The record champions of IPL were the first team to get knocked out of the tournament. Players like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, etc all failed to impress this season.

The only positive of the Mumbai Indians side has been the core of young players that they can use in the upcoming editions as well. With the likes of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, etc, they have some excellent youth talent in their ranks.

Mahela Jayawardene lauds Tilak Varma for an incredible IPL 2022

In a recent media interaction, Mumbai Indians’ coach Mahela Jayawardene appreciated the youngsters of the squad. He said that the young boys of the side have adjusted well to the pressure conditions, and it is a positive step for the team going forward in the next editions of the tournament.

“It’s great for us to see how the youngsters handle pressure. Overall, very happy with the way those young guys have reacted to situations. As a team moving forward, it gives us a lot of options.”

Composure ✅

Game awareness ✅

Shot selection ✅

Confidence ✅

So much to like about Tilak Varma. #MIvRR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/nXyD98htcO — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 2, 2022

Tilak Varma is one youngster who has been appreciated by many and Rohit Sharma has even said that he will be playing for India in all three formats of the game soon. The versatility of Tilak Varma has been really impressive as he has batted at very different positions, and Mahela also highlighted the same.

“Tilak is probably the standout young player. He has played at no.4, no.5 and even finished a game recently. He has faced up to the challenges well,” Mahela Jayawardene added.

Tilak Varma was bought by Mumbai Indians for a price of INR 1.7 crores in the IPL 2022 auction. Tilak has scored 368 IPL 2022 runs at an average of 40.88, whereas his S/R has been 132.85. He has scored a couple of half-centuries and has been the best batter of the side this season.