Cricket

“Tilak is probably the standout young player”: Mahela Jayawardene lauds Tilak Varma for his incredible performances in IPL 2022

Tilak Varma is one youngster who has impressed everyone this season and Mumbai Indians' coach Mahela Jayawardene has also applauded the youngster.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Max Verstappen Net Worth and Career Earnings 2022 : How much money does 2021 World Champion make?
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Tilak Varma is one youngster who has impressed everyone this season and Mumbai Indians' coach Mahela Jayawardene has also applauded the youngster.
“Tilak is probably the standout young player”: Mahela Jayawardene lauds Tilak Varma for his incredible performances in IPL 2022

Tilak Varma is one youngster who has impressed everyone this season and Mumbai Indians’ coach…