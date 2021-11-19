Tim Paine Wife: Tim Paine stepped down as the captain of Australian test team after a sexting scandal

Tim Paine Wife: Tim Paine stepped down as Aussie test captain after the sexting incident of 2017, he although got married in 2016.

In a shocking set of events, Tim Paine stepped down as the captain of the Australian test team. The Ashes is about to start in three weeks’ time, and this news has come as a surprise. Paine announced his resignation in a Press Conference at Hobart after his private chats were leaked.

A ‘sexting’ incident has been revealed between him and a former cricket Tasmania employee of 2017. Paine will continue to be a part of the Australian team, but he won’t be the captain anymore.

In a statement, Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein said the following.“Tim felt it was in the best interests of his family and Australian cricket to take this decision to step down as captain.”

They report that while some of the messages were too explicit to publish, the exchange included Paine suggesting to the woman: “Will you want to taste my *** ?? F*** me, I’m seriously hard.”

Tim Paine Wife: Family of Tim Paine

Bonnie Paine is the wife of Tim Paine, whereas she is quite famous on Instagram with over 50k followers. Both of them married in 2016. They are parents to two children: a daughter, Milla, and a son, Charlie. Bonnie puts a lot of pictures with the family on her Instagram.

Bonnie got famous in India when she uploaded a pic of Rishabh Pant with her babies. In a famous incident, Paine asked Pant to babysit his babies in a stump-mic communication. Later, Bonnie posted a pic of Rishabh and wrote “Best Babysitter”.

Rishabh Pant has a safe pair of hands 😊😊😊 Tim Paine had sledged Pant asking him at the MCG if he could babysit. Tim’s wife Bonnie has given her verdict on Pant. She posted a story on Instagram and says Pant is the “best babysitter.”#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/C6obqvTDsm — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 1, 2019

Tim Paine later revealed that his wife Bonnie got shocked when she got a lot of followers from India.

‘I think she had got a bit of it through her Instagram and then she put up that photo on and as it happens, and as it’s happened, she had a million new Indian followers the next day so she panicked a little bit that it was on the news,’ Paine said.

Bonnie Paine is an Australian music celebrity from Hobart. She is famous for her singles like Sing to the mountain, Right around the moon, and the Raven Song.