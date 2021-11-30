Cricket

“To release them is heartbreaking”: Rohit Sharma repents losing key Mumbai Indians players ahead of IPL 2022 auction

"To release them is heartbreaking": Rohit Sharma repents losing key Mumbai Indians players ahead of IPL 2022 auction
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"No one is going to come to the circuit wearing a bathing suit": Saudi's Prince Khalid defends Saudi Arabia's outlook on 'modest clothing' and other criticisms over human rights issues
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"To release them is heartbreaking": Rohit Sharma repents losing key Mumbai Indians players ahead of IPL 2022 auction
“To release them is heartbreaking”: Rohit Sharma repents losing key Mumbai Indians players ahead of IPL 2022 auction

Rohit Sharma repents losing key Mumbai Indians players with only 4 retentions allowed per team…