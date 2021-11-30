IPL 2022 auction date: When is mega auction of IPL 2022?

IPL 2022 auction date: The mega auction for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be held next year.

In just over an hour’s time, all Indian Premier League teams will officially announce their list of retained players ahead of IPL 2022 auction. As reported by multiple outlets since yesterday, a large majority of retained players have already been named.

However, teams such as Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who still have a spot remaining, might announce the same during the IPL 2022 Retention event.

The dynamics of a retention day in the biggest T20 league like the IPL are such that it is bound to witness some obvious decisions, some shocking decisions and some encouraging decisions with respect to rookie players.

IPL 2022 auction date

A primary reason why the upcoming mega IPL auction will be all the more interesting is the addition of two new teams. It is worth mentioning that these two teams will be stealing the limelight for the next 25 days (starting from tomorrow) as it will be their turn to call the shots.

Following the retention day, Lucknow and Ahmedabad will get to pick three players (two Indians and one overseas) each (one by one) before participating in their maiden auction. For now, it remains unknown as to which team will get to pick a player first.

If highest team price will become a criteria for the same, Lucknow (INR 7,090 crore) will get an opportunity first ahead of Ahmedabad (INR 5,625). The last time when this process had happened was before IPL 2016 when Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions were added as two new teams.

While no date for the mega auction before the 15th season of the IPL has been officially announced as of now, it will only happen once both the new teams pick their first three players by December 25. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that IPL 2022 auction will take place somewhere in January 2022.

If reports doing the rounds are to be believed, this mega auction will be the last mega auction for quite a few years. If the same holds true, teams will have to be very careful whilst selecting players in this auction for their decisions will have long-terms effects.