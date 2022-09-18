Umesh Yadav IPL 2022 wickets: Umesh Yadav played his last T20I for Team India on

Umesh Yadav IPL 2022 wickets: Umesh Yadav joins the Indian squad for the Australia series in place of the pacer M. Shami.

Umesh Yadav, who was named as a replacement for COVID-19 positive Mohammed Shami for the three-match T20I series against Australia, arrived in Chandigarh on Sunday morning to join the Indian team ahead of the first T20I on Tuesday at PCA Stadium in Mohali (September 20). On February 24, 2019, the 34-year-old Vidarbha pacer last played a T20I for India against Australia. If he is named to the playing XI for the upcoming matches, it will be his first T20I appearance for the Men-in-Blue in 43 months.

Umesh has played 7 T20Is for India to date in his 10-year-old T20I career. He made his T20I debut for India against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on August 7, 2012, and played his last game against Australia on February 24, 2019, in Visakhapatnam. In his seven matches for India in the shortest format of the game, Umesh has nine dismissals.

Update 🚨 – Mohd. Shami tests positive for COVID-19, Navdeep Saini ruled out of India ‘A’ series. More details ⬇️https://t.co/XEhzkqh4FD — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2022

Umesh has been in good form in white-ball cricket despite not playing for India in T20Is for a long time. Apart from this, he played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL earlier this year, taking 16 wickets for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. His economy rate was also very impressive during the entire season as it was just a little more than 7.

Fans of Mohammed Siraj have been questioning the decision of picking Umesh Yadav over him on social media but they need to understand that M. Siraj was not available for selection. “Warwickshire County Cricket Club has signed India international fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for the final three matches of the County Championship season. The 28-year-old will arrive at Edgbaston ahead of the Bears home fixture against Somerset on Monday, 12 September,” the county club stated in a media release announcing his signing.

Also due to injury Indian pacer, Prasidh Krishna was not considered for the upcoming series. Umesh’s knack for picking up wickets in power-play will surely benefit Team India against The Kangaroos. On behalf of our team, I would like to wish him the best of luck for the upcoming series.