Chahal pose: Yuzvendra Chahal hat trick brings back Chahal meme as RR beat KKR by 7 runs at Brabourne Stadium

Yuzvendra Chahal hat trick: The spinner from Rajasthan Royals picked his maiden Indian Premier League five-wicket haul.

During the 30th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium, Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a game-changing over to power his team to a 7-run victory.

Chasing a 218-run target, a 107-run second-wicket partnership between opening batter Aaron Finch (58) and captain Shreyas Iyer (85) put Kolkata ahead to a large extent in what would’ve been their highest-ever IPL run chase.

Chahal, who had leaked 38 runs in 2.5 overs without picking a wicket, dismissed KKR batter Nitish Rana (18) in the 13th over to put some curbs to the opposition’s progress.

On the first delivery of his final over, Chahal sent Venkatesh Iyer (6) back to the pavilion to further dent the Knight Riders. With them needing 40 runs off 23 balls to win the match with Shreyas Iyer in the middle, Chahal dismissed him, Shivam Mavi (0) and Pat Cummins (0) on successive deliveries to turn the tables in real sense.

21st hat-trick in the IPL, it was the first-ever for Chahal in the biggest T20 tournament across the globe. In the process, Chahal became the fifth bowler (after Ajit Chandila, Praveen Tambe, Shane Watson and Shreyas Gopal) from Rajasthan to perform an IPL hat-trick. Having missed a hat-trick on a couple of occasions earlier this season, the 31-year old player was ecstatic after finally registering one tonight.

Bowling figures of 4-0-40-5 are also Chahal’s best in the IPL. Debutant fast bowler Obed McCoy, who successfully defended 11 runs in the last over of the match, also chipped in with a couple of wickets when it mattered the most.

Twitter reactions on Yuzvendra Chahal hat trick:

Chahal. Simply Outstanding . Ball hi nahi Rajasthan ki kismat bhi spin kar di. #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/ZrChdoMKaS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2022

What a game-changing spell by @yuzi_chahal! We’ve witnessed the first hat-trick of the season. Loved the pose after your hat-trick. 🤣 #IPL #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/K2ByMZg2ai — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 18, 2022

