“Unbelievable from Glenn Maxwell, Outrageous skill”: Shane Warne lauds Glenn Maxwell for smashing the highest score of BBL history

Shane Warne went on Twitter to applaud Glenn Maxwell after the all-rounder scored the highest ever individual score of the BBL history.

Melbourne Stars took on Hobart Hurricanes in the last league game of the BBL 11. Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Although, little did they know that their bowlers are going to have a nightmare.

The Stars opening duo of Glenn Maxwell and Joe Clarke came with all guns blazing. Joe Clarke scored 35 runs off 18 balls at a strike-rate of 194.44, but Nick Larkin managed to score just three runs. However, the day belonged to the superhit duo of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. Both of them combined for an unbeaten 132 runs partnership of just 54 balls.

Glenn Maxwell scored the highest-ever individual score in the BBL history. He scored 154 runs in just 64 balls at a strike-rate of 240.62. He managed to hit 22 boundaries and four sixes in the process. Marcus Stoinis was also at his very best, Stoinis scored 75 runs in 31 balls at a strike-rate of 241.94. He smashed six sixes and four boundaries.

Melbourne Stars managed to score 273-2, which is the highest-ever BBL score. However, they could not beat the highest ever T20 score of 278 runs, scored by Afghanistan against Ireland.

Shane Warne lauds Glenn Maxwell’s knock

Australian legend Shane Warne was not behind in congratulating Glenn Maxwell on his outrageous knock. He also tagged Eoin Morgan in the tweet. For the context, Glenn Maxwell is a part of the Hundred side London Spirit. Although he could not play in the inaugural edition, but he is a contracted player. Eoin Morgan is the captain of the side, whereas Shane Warne is the coach.

Unbelievable from @Gmaxi_32 ! Outrageous skill. What a 100. Save some of these innings for us at the #londonspirit please mate @Eoin16 !!!!!!!!!! ❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 19, 2022

Although despite this brute force by the Melbourne Stars, they could not qualify for the final stages of the tournament. Shane Warne, who is famous for his both on-field and off-field stories, has played for Melbourne Stars in the past, and he has been a huge admirer of Glenn Maxwell.