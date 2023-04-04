University Oval Pitch Report for NZ vs SL 2nd T20I in Dunedin

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of a three-match series at Dunedin’s University Oval tomorrow. The first match in Auckland went down to the wire in the form of a Super Over, and the fans will expect a close encounter this time around as well.

New Zealand welcomed back their all-rounder James Neesham in the last match. The form of Daryl Mitchell is a big boost for the side, who has been contributing with both bat and the ball. The majority of their main players are busy playing in the IPL, and it is a good chance for others to prove themselves.

Sri Lanka won the first match, and they will look to seal the series by winning this match. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana was excellent in the first T20I, and the eyes will be on him yet again. The batting duo of Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka scored half-centuries in the last match, and they will look to continue their form.

University Oval Pitch Report for NZ vs SL 2nd T20I

Just like most other stadium in New Zealand, Dunedin’s track is also a heaven for the batters. This is a flat surface with an even bounce on it. The batters will be able to play their shots at will, and there is absolutely no room for error for any kinds of bowlers here.

This ground has just hosted a single T20I so far, and it was between New Zealand and Australia in 2021. New Zealand scored 219/7 and won the match by just four runs. This is certainly a proof that how good this surface is for the batters. A lot of T20 domestic matches are played here, and the average first innings score in those matches has been 170 runs.

The boundaries are very small at this venue, and the outfield is quick as well. We can expect a high-scoring encounter in this match. In T20s played here, the majority of the matches have been won by the chasing teams. Both captains would look to bowl first after winning the toss.