“Very clever move by Sydney Sixers”: Adam Gilchrist defends Sydney Sixers retiring injured Jordan Silk before last ball of BBL 11 Challenger vs Adelaide Strikers

Adam Gilchrist defends Sydney Sixers: The legendary Australian cricketer approved of a debatable decision by Sydney Sixers.

Former Australia wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist has defended defending champions Sydney Sixers’ ploy of retiring hurt batter Jordan Silk (1) before the last ball of the match in the recently concluded Challenger against Adelaide Strikers in Sydney.

Needing a couple of runs to win, Sixers decided to recall injured Silk for his hamstring injury would’ve become a hindrance for him completing two runs in a virtual semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd was the one who had initiated signalling towards Silk asking him to return to the dugout. Wicket-keeper batter Jay Lenton (0*) was the one who was sent in to stand at the non-striker’s end in order to run well between the wickets.

Despite the move receiving some criticism, readers must note that it was well within the rules of the game by all measures. Sixers, who were exceptional in thinking of it in the first place, didn’t really need to run a couple as a mis-field got converted into a boundary to result in a thrilling last-ball victory for them.

Gilchrist, who was calling the game for Fox Cricket at that very exact moment, was unsure of such a rule existing in cricket at the time.

“I don’t know about this, I don’t know about this,” Gilchrist said before being enlightened by former Australia batter Mark Waugh. “It’s within the rules, but it’s probably not within the spirit of the game,” Waugh said.

Gilchrist, 50, took to social media platform Twitter to later term Sixers’ move as “clever”.

Was actually very clever move by @SixersBBL 😜 https://t.co/fjNQMEsrlX — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) January 26, 2022

It is worth mentioning that both Sixers and other finalists Perth Scorchers have won the BBL thrice and will be playing their sixth final at the Docklands Stadium on Friday. First and second team in the league stage respectively, it is only fitting for Scorchers and Sixers to take part in a high-profile BBL 11 final.