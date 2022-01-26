Where is BBL final being played: When and where will BBL 11 final match be played?

BBL final date and time: The final match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League will be played on January 28.

The ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League has entered its business end now. Challenger, a virtual second semi-final, is being played at the moment with just the final match remaining to put an end to this exhausting season which has been severely affected by COVID-19.

Perth Scorchers, who have the joint-highest number of BBL titles under their belt, have entered the final for the sixth time this season. Scorchers, who were the table-toppers in the league stage, deserved to take part in BBL 11 final match on January 28 (Friday).

Having faced defending champions Sydney Sixers in Qualifier last week, Perth had emerged as the victorious side on the back of bundling out the opposition for 141 while defending a 190-run target.

After being given a comparatively longer rope in his third season for Scorchers, opening batter Kurtis Patterson is their top-scorer for now with his 390 runs in 12 innings coming at the average and strike rate of 32.50 and 143.91 respectively.

While Patterson (4) has scored the joint second-highest number of half-centuries this season, he is just a run ahead of teammate Colin Munro (389).

In the bowling department, Scorchers fast bowler Andre Tye has is their highest wicket-taker before the final picking 22 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 18.59, an economy rate of 8.26 and a strike rate of 13.5.

Where is BBL final being played?

BBL 2021-22 final match will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Having already hosted 10 matches this season, Docklands Stadium will be hosting a BBL final for the second time.

This is what sport is all about! Massive support from the @PerthWildcats ahead of our #BBL11 Final 🏆 Thanks so much for the kind words lads, means so much! 🧡 #MADETOUGH https://t.co/hYAEqBoAKa — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 26, 2022

One out of Adelaide Strikers and Sixers will be locking horns with the Scorchers in BBL 11 final. Readers must note that Sixers need to seal a 168-run chase in order to qualify for their sixth BBL final. Assuming that the same happens, Scorchers vs Sixers final will be unequivocally a match between two best teams of not just this season but in the history of the BBL.