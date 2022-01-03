Cricket

Vice captain of Indian cricket team: Who is vice captain of Indian cricket team in IND vs SA Johannesburg Test?

Vice captain of Indian cricket team: Who is vice captain of Indian cricket team in IND vs SA Johannesburg Test?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Tom Brady just goated the Jets with a late rocket to... Cyril Grayson" : Long time Brady truther Skip Bayless declares Buccaneer's QB as the NFL MVP.
Next Article
"LeBron James be breaking some damn record every other game!": The Lakers superstar passes Oscar Robertson for 4th most free throws made in the regular season
Cricket Latest News
Vice captain of Indian cricket team: Who is vice captain of Indian cricket team in IND vs SA Johannesburg Test?
Vice captain of Indian cricket team: Who is vice captain of Indian cricket team in IND vs SA Johannesburg Test?

Vice captain of Indian cricket team: India have appointed a whole new vice-captain for the…