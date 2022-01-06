“Just brought it to Test cricket”: Usman Khawaja reveals why he performed LeBron James Silencer celebration post 9th Test century

Usman Khawaja: The Australian batter scored a Test century on his Test comeback after more than two years at the SCG.

During the second day of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 third Test between Australia and England in Sydney, Australia batter Usman Khawaja’s ninth Test century was the pinnacle of the day’s play.

Playing a Test match after more than two years, Khawaja scored his seventh Test century at home, second at the Sydney Cricket Ground and second against England. In what was his first-ever Test innings at No. 5, Khawaja made the most of this opportunity by scoring 137 (260) with the help of 13 fours.

It was on the last delivery of the 109th over when Khawaja had scored a boundary off England captain Joe Root to reach 99*. With only a couple of overs remaining before the tea break, Australia captain Pat Cummins played eight deliveries on the trot to not just annoy the fans but his non-striker as well.

“The only thing I said to him [Pat Cummins] was when he took that single off the last ball off [Dawid] Malan of the second-last over, I said to him, ‘Paddy, you’re killing me’.

“They [spectators] were booing him and I was booing him too [in my head]. I was like ‘Get off strike. I do not want to be on 99* for 20 minutes.’ I’m glad he did,” Khawaja answered a reporter during a post-day press conference, video of which was shared by cricket.com.au.

Usman Khawaja reveals why he performed LeBron James Silencer celebration at the SCG

Part of Australia’s 15-member squad for the last three Tests, Khawaja was included into the Playing XI after batter Travis Head was ruled out of this match due to testing positive for COVID-19. Khawaja, who had hoped of scoring a century on Test comeback, managed to score one in Test cricket after almost three years.

Upon completing the same, Khawaja put on display a celebration inspired from Basketball legend LeBron James. Talking more about the same, Khawaja expressed his admiration for James and another legend in Michael Jordan.

“I don’t know why I did it. I muck around with the boys and do it when I’m shooting hoops or if I win in table tennis or pool or anything stupid. I just brought it to Test cricket. Why not? I loved Michael Jordan growing up. I love basketball. LeBron’s always been someone I’ve always loved and looked up to,” Khawaja said.

Usman Khawaja on breaking out the @KingJames ‘Silencer’ celebration after his Test century …. and why it wasn’t just people in the crowd booing Pat Cummins as he hogged the strike! #Ashes | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/CTle3R4Anc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2022

Coming in to bat in the 41st over with Australia in a bit of trouble yesterday, Khawaja resumed from his overnight score of 4* to play a titular role behind them scoring 416/8 dec. in 134 overs. England, who managed to not lose a wicket in the five overs that they played today, are 403 runs behind at this point in time.