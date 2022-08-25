Cricket

“Virat Kohli should have left half of IPL”: Danish Kaneria reckons Virat Kohli should have missed IPL 2022 than international cricket

"Virat Kohli should have left half of IPL": Danish Kaneria reckons Virat Kohli should have missed IPL 2022 than international cricket
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Charles Barkley once gambled on the Philadelphia Eagles to win $100,000
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Virat Kohli should have left half of IPL": Danish Kaneria reckons Virat Kohli should have missed IPL 2022 than international cricket
“Virat Kohli should have left half of IPL”: Danish Kaneria reckons Virat Kohli should have missed IPL 2022 than international cricket

Danish Kaneria reckons Virat Kohli: The former Pakistani spinner has expressed disapproval of the Indian…