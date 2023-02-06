Virat Kohli Test centuries against Australia: Virat Kohli record vs Australia in Test cricket

Former India captain Virat Kohli will unequivocally be a force to reckon with for the Australia cricket team during the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Although Kohli is yet to score a Test century in the last three years, the opposition wouldn’t want to commit a blunder of taking him lightly by any means.

Considering how Kohli has a formidable record against Australia not just as a batter but as an overall competitor, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he unleashes the beast inside him to score a 28th Test century in the upcoming four-match Test series.

Assuming that the same happens, Kohli’s form will be a shot in the arm for the Indian cricket team to probably aid them in winning their fourth consecutive Test series against Australia.

Virat Kohli record vs Australia in Test cricket

It was in his third Test series that Kohli had first faced Australia in this format. Since then, Kohli has amassed 1,682 runs in 20 Tests against this opposition at an average of 48.05 including seven centuries and five half-centuries.

After a string of low scores during his first five Test innings against the Aussies, Kohli had scored a half-century in his sixth innings only be follow it with a century in his seventh innings against them. The only two series when Kohli didn’t score a century against Australia was Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2017 (home) and Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 (away).

All in all, it is worth mentioning that Kohli hasn’t done exceedingly well in the history of Border-Gavaskar Trophies at home. In 11 Test innings against Australia in India, all that Kohli has scored are 330 runs at an average of 33 with the help of a century and half-century each. On the contrary, Kohli’s 1,352 Test runs in Australia have come at an average of 54.08.

Virat Kohli Test centuries against Australia