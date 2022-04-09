Virat Kohli vs Mumbai Indians stats and last 5 innings list: Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah IPL records

Virat Kohli vs Mumbai Indians stats: The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing his 32nd match against Mumbai Indians tonight.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in the 18th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League in Pune tonight.

In the three matches that they’ve played this season so far, Royal Challengers have won two and lost one to be at the fifth position on the points table. Indians, on the other hand, are at the penultimate position on the back of losing three matches in a row.

Virat Kohli vs Mumbai Indians stats

Former Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who is batting at No. 3 this season, is yet to find top form. In three innings thus far, Kohli has scored 58 runs at an average and strike rate of 29 and 138.09 respectively.

Kohli, who had played his first match against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium during the inaugural season of the IPL, has scored 779 runs in 30 innings at an average and strike rate of 28.85 and 125.85 respectively.

While these matches comprise of Champions League Twenty20 matches as well, Kohli has scored 721 runs in 28 IPL innings against Mumbai at 28.84 and 125.17 including four half-centuries.

Kohli’s career-best performance against this opposition had come at the Wankhede Stadium four years ago when he had scored 92* (62) with the help of seven fours and four sixes.

Runs Balls Ground Year 51 42 Dubai 2021 33 29 Chennai 2021 9 14 Abu Dhabi 2020 3 11 Dubai 2020 8 9 Mumbai 2019

Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah IPL records

Kohli, who will be facing his Indian teammate in Jasprit Bumrah at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight, will be facing him for the 15th time in the IPL.

Keep the grind on. pic.twitter.com/mxMQU2pLe4 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 7, 2022

Readers must note that Kohli has scored 126 (84) including 14 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 150 against Bumrah. In return, Bumrah has dismissed Kohli four times in the IPL.