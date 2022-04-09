Rohit Sharma vs RCB stats and last 5 innings list: Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Siraj IPL records

Rohit Sharma vs RCB stats: The captain of Mumbai Indians has played 29 Indian Premier League matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will be under pressure to perform not just for himself but also for a team which has lost its first three Indian Premier League 2022 matches.

Although Mumbai have bounced back from this position to even win a title in the past, Sharma wasn’t too excited about starting slow yet again in the IPL. Desperate to get off the mark on the points table, Indians will require Sharma to do well at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

Rohit Sharma vs RCB stats

Sharma, who had played his first-ever match against Royal Challengers Bangalore for Deccan Chargers in the inaugural season of the IPL, has scored 759 runs in 28 innings against them at an average of 29.19 and a strike rate of 137.25 including seven half-centuries.

It was during an IPL 2018 match at the Wankhede Stadium when Sharma had missed out on a T20 century against Bangalore. In what remains his career-best knock against them, Sharma had scored 94 (52) with the help of 10 fours and five sixes. Readers must note that Sharma hasn’t scored a half-century against RCB in six innings since then.

Runs Balls Ground Year 43 28 Dubai 2021 19 15 Chennai 2021 8 8 Dubai 2020 28 19 Mumbai 2019 48 33 Bengaluru 2019

Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Siraj IPL records

As far as Sharma’s head-to-head record against Royal Challengers fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is concerned, Sharma has scored 50 (36) with the help of five fours and two sixes across six IPL innings. Siraj, who has picked eight wickets in as many matches against MI, has never dismissed Sharma in the biggest T20 tournament.