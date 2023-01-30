Virat Kohli, whose net worth is $122 million, was once fined Rs 500 for washing car with drinking water

Virat Kohli is not just a cricketer, but he is a brand in himself. The right-handed batter from Delhi has made his mark across the globe, and he is a cricketing superstar. Not just on the field, but he is equally popular off the field as well. After Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Kohli is the 3rd most followed sports star on Instagram.

According to CAKnowledge, Kohli’s net worth is said to be around INR 1010 crores ($122 million) in 2023. Kohli is in the A+ grade of BCCI central contracts, and he earns a handsome amount of money from IPL as well. Apart from cricket, Kohli is a face of big brands, and he has invested in quite a few companies as well.

Kohli is quite aggressive in nature, and for his antiques on the field, and he has been reprimanded a lot of times for the same. However, an interesting incident happened in 2019, when Kohli was fined by a government authority in Guguram while he was on national duties.

Virat Kohli was once fined Rs 500 for washing car with drinking water

In 2019, Virat Kohli was leading India in the ICC World Cup in England, and an incident happened at his home residence in Gugugram. Kohli has a lavish house in DLF Phase-1, during the month of June, his household help was found cleaning his cars with drinking water.

Virat is said to have almost a dozen cars at his place, and according to ABP News, one of his neighbours filed a complaint about the same. Due to severe heat, there was a shortage of drinking water in the city, and litres of water was being wasted in washing the cars.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) took action, and a fine of Rs 500 INR was imposed on Kohli. It was said that the other houses of the locality were facing water cuts, whereas Kohli’s house helps were wasting it. The fine was obviously not a big one for Kohli, but still, it was an official fine imposed on him by the authorities.