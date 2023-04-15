Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report for MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match in Mumbai

The 22nd league match of Indian Premier League 2023 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. This is one of the best pitches to play a T20I match in the country, and the fans will expect a close encounter.

After losing the initial two matches, Mumbai Indians finally managed to win their last match. Captain Rohit Sharma played a fine knock against Delhi Capitals, and he will look to continue doing the same. In the absence of Jofra Archer, the bowling of the side looks a little weak.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost their last match, but they showed a great fight. The batting form of Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh is a massive boost for the side. However, all-rounder Andre Russell got injured in the last match, and it can be a thing of worry for the visitors.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report for MI vs KKR

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is one of the best batting tracks out there in the world. It is a flat track, and the batters will love their time out there in the middle. It is a red-soil track, which offers a good amount of bounce. In the initial overs, the pacers can move the ball under lights.

In the last match, there was grass on the pitch, and surprisingly, the spinners of Chennai Super Kings did really well. The boundaries are very small on this ground, and it will be really easy for the batters to smash sixes here.

“There is a lot of grass, all the way through but no clear big patches. So the ball might do a little bit but if there’s dew it will slide on to the bat,” Ian Bishop said at the pitch report ahead of MI vs CSK.

The average score in IPL 2022 here was just 167 runs, but the teams will target a lot more in this match. It is clear that the dew factor will play a big part here and both captains would love to chase upon winning the toss.