“Warner in for Green”: R Ashwin keenly awaits battle between David Warner and Jadeja-Axar in Chennai ODI

The inclusion of Australia batter David Warner into their Playing XI for the ongoing third ODI against India in Chennai is one of the two changes made by the visitors for a series-deciding contest.

Stand-in captain Steven Smith confirmed the same after winning the toss and electing to bat first today. In addition to Warner replacing all-rounder Cameron Green, the Aussies have also brought in all-rounder Ashton Agar for pacer Nathan Ellis to provide a shot in the arm to their spin-bowling division.

“We are gonna have a bat. It is pretty hot out here. Will look to put a good total on this surface. It’s dry, so Ashton Agar is back. David Warner comes in for Cameron Green who is feeling a bit unwell,” Smith told host broadcaster Star Sports Network at the toss.

India, meanwhile, haven’t tinkered with their Playing XI despite losing the second ODI in Visakhapatnam by a gargantuan margin. The development means that the home team has backed the presence of three spin-bowling options namely Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

R Ashwin keenly awaits battle between David Warner and Jadeja-Axar in Chennai ODI

It was right after the start of the match that India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media platform to express excitement with respect to an enthralling contest between Australia’s left-handed batters and India’s left-arm spinners.

With Warner slated to bat at No. 4 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, it has added a whole new dimension to this Australian batting unit. With opening batter Travis Head and wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey among other left-handed batters in their Top Five, the trio has it in it to not only challenge the Indian spinners but even dominate them especially in this format.

Warner in for Green, suddenly the batting line up looks heavily left handed and matching up to the left arm spinners.

Very keen to see how these passages of play pan out. #INDvsAUS #Chepauk — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 22, 2023

David Warner ODI record in the middle-order

Having batted 139 times in ODI cricket, it is only once that Warner hasn’t opened the batting for Australia. It was during an ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 league match against Scotland in Hobart when Warner had batted at No. 5 scoring 21* (6) consisting of two fours and sixes each to seal a 131-run chase in the 16th over.