Warner Park Stadium T20 records CPL history: Warner Park Basseterre St Kitts T20 records and highest successful run chase

Warner Park Stadium T20 records: St Kitts is scheduled to host the first seven Caribbean Premier League 2022 matches.

The second match of the ongoing 10th season of Caribbean Premier League will be played between St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders in Basseterre tonight. In what will be a proper day match according to the local time, it will fall in the prime time viewing for the Indian sub-continent.

CPL 2022 Match 2 will be a re-match of Caribbean Premier League 2021 first semi-final. Kings, who had defeated Knight Riders in the first knockout match of last season, had ended the season as its runners-up. As far as their last five matches against each other are concerned, Trinbago have won three as compared to St Lucia’s two victories.

ALSO READ: St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders today’s match pitch report

Talking precisely about the Warner Park, St Lucia have won eight and lost 12 out of their 21 matches here. While Trinbago have also played the same number of matches at this venue, they have won 11 and lost eight with the remaining two being tied encounters.

Warner Park Stadium T20 records

Highest T20 run-scorers at the Warner Park are Evin Lewis (1,307), Chris Gayle (877), Lendl Simmons (768), Andre Fletcher (629) and Devon Thomas (576). Speaking about the highest CPL run-scorers here, the list is dominated by Lewis (1,187), Gayle (872), Simmons (629), Fletcher (614) and Kieron Pollard (550).

Highest wicket-takers in Basseterre T20s are Kesrick Williams (34), Carlos Brathwaite (26), Sunil Narine (25), Dwayne Bravo (23), Ravi Rampaul (23) and Sheldon Cottrell (23). Highest CPL wicket-takers at this venue are Rampaul (23), Williams (22), Narine (21), Andre Russell (21) and Brathwaite (21).

Most fielding dismissals in St Kitts T20s lie with Denesh Ramdin (27), Thomas (25), Fletcher (22), Brathwaite (18) and Nicholas Pooran (18). As far as CPL matches at the Warner Park are concerned, most number of fielding dismissals lie with Ramdin (25), Fletcher (20), Thomas (19), Pollard (16) and Brathwaite (16).

Highest successful run chase in Basseterre T20s

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 242/6 18.5 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Jamaica Tallawahs 2019 194/2 19 Guyana Amazon Warriors St Lucia Zouks 2014 191/2 18.5 Barbados Royals St Lucia Kings 2021 181/3 17.5 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Guyana Amazon Warrios 2021 169/6 19.5 Guyana Amazon Warriors St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2018

Highest successful T20 run-chase at this stadium is also the second-highest innings total here in this format. The highest innings total in Basseterre had been registered by Jamaica Tallwahs (255/5) in a CPL 2021 match against St Lucia.