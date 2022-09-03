Warner Park Stadium weather: Warner Park Basseterre St Kitts weather forecast today CPL 2022

Warner Park Stadium weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for CPL 2022 matches.

The fourth match of the ongoing 10th season of Caribbean Premier League is scheduled to be played between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs in Basseterre tonight.

One of the three teams till now to have begun their CPL 2022 campaign with a victory, Tallawahs are at the top of the points table at this very early juncture in the season. Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the season in St Kitts on Saturday.

Ideally, the match would’ve begun by now but both the toss and start have been delayed due to poor weather resulting in continuous rain over the Warner Park.

While an official inspection is expected to happen anytime from now, the weather has it in it to play spoilsport both in this and the next match at this venue today. For the unversed, CPL 2022 Match 5 will be played between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders but after a long gap in between both the matches.

A delayed start here at Warner Park as we have a pitch inspection due to happen at 10:20.#CPL22 #JTvsGAW #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/H8wj44IHXS — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 3, 2022

Warner Park Stadium weather

Expected to be a proper rainy day in Basseterre today, rain is scheduled to pour down especially during the match hours. While the first match of the day will begun at 10:50 AM (local time) without the loss of any overs, AccuWeather predicts a rain probability in vicinity of 75% at and post noon.

Hence, it would be surprising if there are no more rain delays at the venue today. If the weather forecast holds true, a rain-curtailed contest is on the cards for us.

ALSO READ: Lord’s weather forecast for The Hundred 2022 final

The evening match according to the local time and weather prediction will also be played with rain probability ranging over 50% till midnight. Therefore, even STKNP vs TKR could be affected by poor weather today.

Warner Park Basseterre St Kitts weather forecast hourly

12:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 74%).

01:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 78%).

02:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 78%).

03:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

04:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

05:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

06:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 69%).

07:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 45%).

08:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 53%).

09:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 45%).

10:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 63%).

11:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 63%).

12:00 AM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).