“Warney said it was an amazing tournament”: Glenn Maxwell recalls how Shane Warne convinced him to play in the Hundred cricket

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell credits Shane Warne for convincing him to play in the Hundred cricket with London Spirit.

The Hundred 2022 is set to start on 3 August 2022 with the game between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire. On the 2nd day, there is a London Derby between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is all set to make his debut with the London Spirit in the derby. Maxwell missed the tournament last year due to personal reasons. Maxwell is one of the most talked about all-rounders in the shortest format of the game and his arrival is definitely a boost for the tournament.

The Australian all-rounder could not perform at his best in the IPL 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Maxwell has scored 8193 runs with the help of 5 centuries and 46 half-centuries, whereas he has scalped 128 wickets in his spin bowling.

Glenn Maxwell recalls conversation with Shane Warne about the Hundred

Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he was in conversation with Shane Warne when London Spirit picked him in the Draft. Warne was a huge admirer of Maxwell’s batting and used to butter Maxwell to join them in the competition. Maxwell reveals that he was trying to find different team combinations with Warne during the draft.

“When the draft happened, I wasn’t sure who I was going to go to, but as soon as I was picked up to London I was basically on the phone to Warnie pretty much nonstop,” Glenn Maxwell said to ESPNCricinfo.

There’s a Big Show in store for London Spirit! Welcome 👋 to Lord’s, @Gmaxi_32! — The Hundred (@thehundred) February 3, 2021

Shane Warne was the head coach of the London Spirit last year, where the team performed poorly throughout the competition. He also got Covid in between which ended his campaign midway through the tournament. Maxwell said that it was Warne who convinced him to play in the Hundred as he called it a great tournament to be a part of.

“He said it was an amazing tournament to be a part of and all he was talking about after last year was ‘oh next year we’re going to get it right, it’s fine, you’ll be coming over’. The excitement in his voice, he spoke really passionately about it and, yeah, he loves this team,” Glenn Maxwell revealed.

The cricketing world went into grief when Shane Warne passed away earlier this year. The legendary Australian leg-spinner passed away on 4 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt.