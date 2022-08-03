Cricket

“Warney said it was an amazing tournament”: Glenn Maxwell recalls how Shane Warne convinced him to play in the Hundred cricket

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has credited Shane Warne for convincing him to play in the Hundred cricket with London Spirit.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Lewis Hamilton added $15.6 Million McLaren F1 to his incredible car collection
Next Article
Hakeem Olajuwon would have gotten STABBED by his $4M worth Houston Rockets teammate if police officers hadn’t arrived in time
Cricket Latest News
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has credited Shane Warne for convincing him to play in the Hundred cricket with London Spirit.
“Warney said it was an amazing tournament”: Glenn Maxwell recalls how Shane Warne convinced him to play in the Hundred cricket

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell credits Shane Warne for convincing him to play in the Hundred…