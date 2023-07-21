WATCH: Ben Stokes Cheers For James Anderson As He Pulls Pat Cummins For Boundary At Old Trafford

England captain Ben Stokes (51) was spotted cheering for veteran pacer James Anderson (5) on the third day of the ongoing fourth Ashes 2023 Test match at Old Trafford. Stokes expressing delight for Anderson wasn’t because of the latter adding to the tally of his 689 Test wickets but because he hit Australia captain Pat Cummins (1/129) for a boundary.

Not just another regular boundary, Anderson made it a point to put a stamp of authority over the right-arm bowler. Piling on the agony on what was pretty much been a lacklustre performance by Cummins both as a captain and bowler throughout the innings, a bowler of his stature wasn’t treated with respect on the first delivery of a new spell.

Ben Stokes Cheers For James Anderson As He Pulls Pat Cummins

It all happened in the 103rd over when Anderson created a lot of room for himself before executing the shot to perfection. Perhaps anticipating a short ball as a No. 11 batter, Anderson moved way towards his leg-stump only to be able to swing his arms and pull Cummins through the vacant deep square leg region.

Witnessing everything from the balcony, Stokes couldn’t control his excitement at the sight of a cracking shot. As a result, the English skipper was seen showing his appreciation for Anderson by banging his hand into the door.

James Anderson’s Dismissal Denies Jonny Bairstow Of 13th Test Century

It was on the fourth delivery of the 108th over when Anderson was found wanting against a Cameron Green (2/64) delivery. Anderson, who didn’t add a lot of runs to his personal score apart from the aforementioned boundary, denied wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow (99*) of a 13th Test century.

One run short of what would’ve been a maiden Test hundred in Manchester, Bairstow needed Anderson to continue his resilient effort by surviving another over. With the left-handed batter being hit right in front of the stumps, even challenging the umpire’s decision couldn’t save him at his home ground on Friday.

That said, Anderson, who is a record-holder when it comes to highest partnership for the last wicket in Test cricket, batted well enough to last for 18 balls in a quickfire 49-ball 66-run partnership for the 10th wicket alongside Bairstow.