Watch CPL live online free: 2022 CPL live streaming free on which channel

During the second match of the ongoing 10th edition of Caribbean Premier League between St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders in Basseterre, Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We’ll bowl first. It’s a morning game, it might have moisture. Let’s see what it has to offer. Names on paper mean absolutely nothing. At the end of the day, it all comes down to the performance. For us, there’s always expectations. As a franchise, we pride ourselves on that,” Pollard told Sports Max at the toss.

Citing the same moisture-related reason like Pollard, St Lucia Kings captain Roston Chase revealed that he also wanted to bowl first at the Warner Park today.

“We would have bowled as well. Like he [Kieron Pollard] said, there could be some moisture. The preparation has been good, the facility hasn’t been the best but the guys put all their effort in,” Chase told Sports Max at the toss.

CPL 2022 Match 2 is highly likely to receive more eyeballs primarily due to its start time. Being played as a day match in St Kitts, this and all other day matches in the Caribbean will fall in the prime-time slot according to the Indian sub-continent. Hence, expect fans from India and adjoining countries to watch these matches will full enthusiasm.

It is noteworthy that there’s no way fans can watch CPL 2022 for free in India. With a dedicated streaming partner in FanCode streaming the whole tournament, fans will have to buy a subscription to follow the tournament online in a legal manner.

In what isn’t a full-fledged coverage involving multi-lingual commentators, Star Sports Network have allocated Star Sports 2/2HD for CPL 2022. Hence, television-viewing audiences can watch these matches quite easily.

