CPL 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India and USA: When and where to watch Caribbean Premier League 2022 matches?

CPL 2022 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of CPL 2022.

The first match of the 10th season of the Caribbean Premier League will be played between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in St Kitts tonight. While Tallawahs had failed to defeat Patriots in Caribbean Premier League 2021 first semi-final, Patriots had went on to win the title.

CPL 2022 will be a 31-day affair contest between the usual six teams. A 30-match league stage will comprise of all teams playing each other twice. CPL Playoffs, however, have been tinkered with this season. An Indian Premier League-style knockout round will consist of Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final.

As far as the venues are concerned, it is noteworthy that this season won’t be played according to the normal home-away format. Other than Basseterre, Gros Islet, Port of Spain, Tarouba and Guyana will be hosting a series of matches one after the other.

CPL 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India and USA

Since Caribbean Premier League 2022 doesn’t have any television viewing platform for the Indian audiences, Indian fans will once again have to do without a television channel to follow live cricket being played in the West Indies.

Having said that, streaming platform FanCode is streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole tournament (34 matches), will have to pay INR 99 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. Readers must note that there’s neither any discount nor an option of buying a pass solely for the first CPL 2022 match.

As far as local fans in the Caribbean are concerned, they will be able to watch CPL 2022 on Sports Max TV. Fans living in USA and UK will be able to watch these matches on Willow TV and BT Sport respectively. Fans residing in other countries can find the appropriate region-wise channel below.

Date – 31/08/2022 (Wednesday) – 30/09/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM and 07:00 PM (local) and 04:30 AM and 07:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), Sports Max TV (Caribbean), Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand), Willow TV (USA and Canada), BT Sport (UK), SuperSport (South Africa), Fox Sports (Australia) and My Sports (Bangladesh).

Streaming platform – FanCode (India).