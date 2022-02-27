Watch PSL live streaming online free in Pakistan: When and where to watch PSL 2022 final in UK and USA?

Watch PSL live streaming online free: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of PSL 2022.

During the final match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars in Lahore, Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has won the toss and chose to bat.

As is generally the case in a final of any T20 league, Afridi has aimed at setting a formidable target against the defending champions tonight. While MS are eyeing their second PSL title in a row, LQ are the only team to have not won any PSL season till date.

Despite enjoying the home advantage of playing at the Gaddafi Stadium, Qalandars will have to play exceedingly well in order to defeat an in-form Sultans on Sunday.

Watch PSL live streaming online free in Pakistan

Local fans in Pakistan have multiple options of following PSL 2022. Popular television channels namely A Sports, PTV Sports and TEN Sports are all televising the final match.

As far as a streaming platform is concerned, Daraz app and Tapmad TV are the two options available for Pakistani fans. Having said that, both are expected to be paid options needing a subscription.

ALSO READ: Who will win PSL 7 final?

Indians fans, on the other hand, can watch Multan vs Lahore final match on Sony Sports Network. Sony LIV, Sony’s official streaming app, is live streaming PSL 7 final in India with a paid subscription.

When and where to watch PSL 2022 final in UK and USA?

UK and Australia’s tried and tested Sky Sports and Fox Sports are televising PSL 2022 final match. Australian fans also have the option of streaming PSL 7 final on Tapmad TV.

Talking about USA, Willow TV and Flow Sports are televising matches in North America and Caribbean respectively. Fans in New Zealand and South Africa will have to switch to Sky Sport and Super Sport for live telecast of PSL 7 final.