Who will win PSL 7: PSL 2022 final Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

Who will win PSL 7: The final match of Pakistan Super League 2022 will be played between the two best teams tonight.

32-day long seventh season of the Pakistan Super League will come to an end at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight. Defending champions Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, table-toppers of this season, will lock horns in the final match on a Sunday night.

Remarkable throughout the tournament, Sultans stood tall on their reputation to lose only one match in PSL 7 thus far. Facing the same opposition at the same venue in Qualifier, Multan easily cruised past Shaheen Shah Afridi-led team to confirm a berth in the final.

Qalandars, on the other hand, finished as the second-ranked team by virtue of a better NRR (Net Run Rate) than PSL 2021 runners-up Peshawar Zalmi. Readers must note that both the teams had won six and lost four out of their 10 PSL 2022 league matches. It was in Eliminator 2 that Lahore registered a 6-run victory against Islamabad United to join the Mohammad Rizwan-led side in the final.

Who will win PSL 7?

While predicting the winner of any T20 league final is no mean task, let us observe what past numbers between these two teams suggest. Current form, the latest past numbers, doubtlessly favours Multan for they have won 10 out 11 PSL 7 matches as compared to Lahore’s seven wins in 12 outings.

Out of the last five Sultans vs Qalandars matches, the former have emerged as the winning side on four occasions. While the head-to-head record (7-5) against each other also favours Sultans, Qalandars are the only team to have defeated Sultans this season.

As far as playing against each other in Lahore is concerned, both teams have won twice till now. Overall, MS have won six and lost five out of their 11 matches at this venue. LQ, who will be playing in front of their home spectators, have won eight and lost six out of their 14 matches here.

Despite a slightly better venue record at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore will have to do exceedingly well to beat Multan in PSL 7 final match. Considering how most of the above mentioned factors favour Sultans, declaring them PSL 7 final favourites wouldn’t be a wrong judgement by any means.

It is worth mentioning that a victory will push MS to become only the second team (after United) to win the PSL twice. The same will also make them the first-ever team to win consecutive PSL seasons and Rizwan the first-ever captain to lift a PSL title twice. LQ, on the other hand, will be looking to lift their maiden PSL title (only team to have not won one) in their second attempt.