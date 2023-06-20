WATCH: Virat Kohli Teases Shubman Gill With Spider Man Signature Step

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and fellow star Indian batter Shubman Gill clearly share a good rapport with each other. While he was spotted threatening Gill hilariously to hit him in the crotch during the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 final, he was also seen taking a dig at him with the Spider Man signature step during the very match.

This funny moment was caught on camera, too, and was either from one of the practice sessions or the light fitness drills before the beginning of a day’s play. The video, which was posted by a Twitter user a day ago, has become quite viral across social media sites simply because of the way an animated Kohli is imitating the fictitious superhero.

For those unaware, this particular incident has to do with Gill’s debut as a dubbing artist in the movie ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’. The 23-year-old has lent his voice in the Hindi and Punjabi languages to the character of India’s very own Spider Man in the movie – Pavitr Prabhakar.

Virat Kohli Teases Shubman Gill With Spider Man Signature Step

In the video, Kohli is initially seen paying no heed to perhaps a certain request made by Gill for him. However, as he tries to walk past him while continuously indulging in a conversation as well, the 34-year-old suddenly turns breaks into a hilarious, yet popular, Spider Man move.

With both his knees bent and sticking his tongue out, Kohli looks towards Gill and imitates the popular character in a bid to troll the latter. Indian allrounder Axar Patel, who was also present to witness the funny histrionic unfold, couldn’t help but break into an ensued laughter along with the two.

The camaraderie that two champion Indian batters share is quite a soothing sight for their millions of fans. The mutual respect that the two have for each other is also there to see. While Gill had termed Kohli as his role model post earning an international call-up, Kohli was all praises for the right-hander right after he saw him bat on his maiden ODI tour.

“Learnt A Lot Of Things While Dubbing” – Shubman

During an interaction with Pinkvilla earlier this month, Gill revealed how he has been so obsessed with the character of Spider Man since his childhood days. Thus, despite having no previous experience in the field of dubbing, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands in all excitement.

He further exclaimed how the whole aspect of acting and dubbing helped him learn so many things. To be able to help people realize the emotions of a different character and portray someone other than his personal self was as fascinating as it could have been for Gill.