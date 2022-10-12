WBBL squads 2022-23: WBBL 2022 team players list

WBBL squads 2022-23: The SportsRush brings you the squad details of all eight teams of the Women’s Big Bash League.

The 8th edition of the Women’s Big Bash League is set to start from 13 October 2022. A total of 8 teams will take part in the tournament, and every team will face each other twice in the league stages. There will be a total of 56 league games across 13 venues in Australia.

There are some star players taking part in the tournament with Sydney Sixers boasting a star-studded lineup of players such as Elysse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, etc. Sydney Thunder have signed the English duo of Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont. West Indian duo of Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin will also make their presence known.

Perth Scorchers Women won the tournament last season by defeating Adelaide Strikers Women in the final. Perth’s Beth Mooney was the highest run-scorer of the last season with 547 runs, whereas Adelaide’s Amanda Wellington was the highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets.

The Women’s IPL is set to start next year, and the WBBL will be a great audition for the players to get some good deals in the tournament. Women’s Big Bash League has to be the best Women’s T20 league around at the moment.

The members of the Indian contingent have certainly lowered in the WBBL this season with only three players participating. Harmanpreet Kaur will be playing for Melbourne Renegades, Jemimah Rodrigues will be playing for Melbourne Stars and Pooja Vastrakar will be playing for Brisbane Heat.

WBBL squads 2022-23

Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry, Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Angelina Genford, Alyssa Healy, Kate Peterson.

Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Pooja Vastrakar, Danni Wyatt, Jess Kerr.

Sydney Thunder Women

Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Jess Davidson, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones, Corinne Hall, Belinda Vakarewa.

Adelaide Strikers Women

Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt, Ella Wilson, Anesu Mushangwe, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack.

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Mignon du Preez, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Hayley Jensen.

Perth Scorchers Women

Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Holly Ferling, Amy Edgar, Maddy Darke, Georgia Wyllie, Charis Bekker.

Melbourne Stars Women

Alice Capsey, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Hasrat Gill, Olivia Henry.

Melbourne Renegades Women

Sophie Molineux, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail, Harmanpreet Kaur, Carly Leeson, Hayley Matthews, Rhiann O’Donnell, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Georgia Prestwidge, Erica Kershaw.