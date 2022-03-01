“We are feeling incredibly safe here in Pakistan”: Steve Smith backs security arrangements after threat to Ashton Agar

Steve Smith backs security arrangements: The Australian Test vice-captain has expressed confidence in security agencies.

Having missed three T20Is against Sri Lanka due to a concussion injury, Australia Test vice-captain Steven Smith has recovered well to be fit and available for the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi starting from March 4.

Addressing the reporters in a virtual press conference from Rawalpindi, Smith revealed undergoing “good hits” in Melbourne before landing in Islamabad on Sunday.

“The head has progressed really well the last few days. I am feeling in a good space,” Smith told the reporters. “I have done a lot of stuff where I have got my heart rate up to a good rate and brought it back down, that’s part of the protocols of getting back to playing.

“I had a couple of good hits in Melbourne before we came away but today is just about ticking off facing fast bowling and once that’s done everything will be fine.”

Steve Smith averages best in Asian conditions among current squad

Much like all players of Australia’s 18-member Test squad, Smith will also be playing international cricket for the first time in Pakistan. Smith, however, is the most adept of them all when it comes to playing Test cricket in Asia.

In 13 Tests in the sub-continent between 2013-2017, Smith has scored 1,200 runs at an average of 48 including four centuries and five half-centuries. David Warner (1,041 runs at 34.70) and Usman Khawaja (346 runs at 31.45) are other batters who have played a decent amount of Test cricket in Asia.

“It’s the first time a lot of us have been here, we are really excited. I’m just excited to be here in Pakistan and bringing Test cricket back here,” Smith said about playing Test cricket in Pakistan. Readers must note that this is the first time since Ashes 2019 that Australia will be playing an away Test series.

Steve Smith backs security arrangements ahead of Pakistan vs Australia Rawalpindi Test

The entire cricketing fraternity around the world was taken aback by an online death threat to Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar. The development came to light after Agar’s wife Madeleine Agar revealed receiving three messages on social media platform Instagram.

CA (Cricket Australia) and PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in association with security agencies were quick to nullify the threat to not consider it as “a risk”. Additionally, Australian Cricketers’ Association chief executive Todd Greenberg issued a statement around such online threats being on the expected lines and that players and their families are in great spirits.

Being asked about the same, Smith backed first-rate security arrangements ensuring that players are “incredibly safe” in Pakistan. “We’re aware of social media and the unfortunate events that can occurs on platforms.

“We’ve got a lot of people here working with us, we trust our security and everyone involved, we are feeling incredibly safe here in Pakistan and we’ll be guided by our security and people we trust around us,” Smith added.

The Australian contingent will be always surrounded by security officials which will include thousands of police and military officials around the team hotel and stadium. In addition to being covered by army helicopters and snipers, Australian team’s travel will force the shutting down of roads and shops across Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi.