“Our snipers will blow his head”: Ashton Agar wife receives death threat for husband days before Pakistan vs Australia Rawalpindi Test

Ashton Agar wife receives death threat: The Australia all-rounder has been targeted via an online death threat sent to her partner.

Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar has received a death threat warning him to not travel with an 18-member squad to Pakistan for an all-format tour to be played between March 4 – April 5.

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, the threat was sent to Agar’s wife Madeleine Agar on her Instagram handle.

It is worth mentioning that New Zealand had also received a similar threat message right before their first ODI against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last year. A delay in toss led to New Zealand’s last-minute withdrawal which ended up having a negative impact on the subsequent England’s tour as well.

Meanwhile, Agar and the rest of the Australian contingent had landed in Islamabad on Sunday. While Test captain Pat Cummins and batter Usman Khawaja have since attended virtual press conferences, these two, Agar, Test vice-captain Steven Smith and spinner Mitchell Swepson have uploaded social media posts around warm and safe welcome in Pakistan.

A screenshot of three messages sent to Madeleine has gone viral most recently. “This is an warning for your husband ashton Agar if he comes for tour against Pakistan he won’t come alive,” reads the second of the three messages.

While the real identity of the sender remains unknown at this point in time, CA (Cricket Australia) and PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) have released a joint statement on the matter expressing confidence in the “security arrangements” put in place for this series.

“Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content has been investigated by the PCB, CA and combined government security agencies. There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time,” read the statement.

Agar, 28, had last played a Test match in Bangladesh almost half-a-decade ago. Having played two Test matches each in England and Bangladesh separated by a four-year gap, Agar hasn’t played much of red-ball cricket at the highest level. The left-arm spinner who can also contribute with the bat is part of a three-member spin unit comprising of veteran Nathan Lyon and uncapped Mitchell Swepson.