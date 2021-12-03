“We are trying to replicate the culture from the T20 World Cup”: Glenn Maxwell and David Hussey aims title for Melbourne Stars in the BBL 2021-22

BBL 2021-22: Glenn Maxwell and David Hussey are aiming for the first BBL title for Melbourne Stars by replicating Australia’s T20 WC culture.

2021 has been a great year for Glenn Maxwell so far. He finished as the top run-scorer of RCB in IPL, whereas he won the T20 World Cup with Australia. Maxwell is set to lead Melbourne Stars in the BBL 11, starting from 5th December 2021. Despite having some superstars in their ranks, the Stars have never won the BBL title.

Head Coach David Hussey and Glenn Maxwell want to replicate Australia’s T20 World Cup culture in their team. The Stars are set to take on Sydney Sixers in the opening BBL 11 game. Before the tournament, both of them performed their media duties.

“We are trying to replicate the culture from the T20 World Cup. Everyone had good vibes and that’s what we are trying to bring here,” Maxwell said.

“We’ve worked hard at the Stars to make it a place people want to come and play and feel comfortable.”

Hussey insists that they want to keep the Stars culture intact as well. He wishes to bring the best out of everyone both as people and players in the tournament.

“It’s my job to get the boys playing consistent and be authentic, playing an entertaining brand so we can win games too,” Hussey said.

“They’re an eclectic bunch and they’re really enjoyable to be around.”

Joe Burns has completed his move from Brisbane Heat to Melbourne Stars this summer. Hussey has echoed the importance of having Burns in the middle-order.

“It will be good to have an internationally experienced player around, learn how the (Brisbane) Heat played their cricket and how he will gel into our team,” Hussey said.

The T20 format has been ruled by the leg-spinners, and the Stars have a world-class spinner in Adam Zampa. Maxwell hails the importance of Zampa and believes he is a game-changer.

“We see (Adam Zampa) Zamp’s value as the best in the world. Tactically he always gets better, he’s also become a leader in the changerooms,” Maxwell said.

“His spin plays a big part of winning BBL games.”

The Stars will take on the Sixers in the opening BBL 11 game on 5th December 2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.